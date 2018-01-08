Benfica target happy to stay at Roma

Roma right-back Bruno Peres, who has been linked with a move away from the Giallorossi this month, discussed his future during an interview with Brazilian portal UOL Esporte: “Benfica? I read about the news of my alleged transfer, but can only say I am happy in Rome.



“I’m happy because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great history and highly respected shirt. I am flattered by the interest of other clubs, because this shows that I am working well. I was playing well until I got injured and helped the team to win a lot of games.



“I do my best in training so that, when the opportunities come, I can give my best on the pitch. I am very proud to be closing in on 60 matches with Roma but, unfortunately, I suffered an injury which halted my progress. Thankfully this is in the past now and I am working hard to regain my place in the starting XI.”



(UOL Esporte)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)