Benfica are interested in Jasper Cillessen of Barcelona,

Catalan paper sport confirms that the Eagles - who recently lost Ederson to Manchester City - need a new goalkeeper, and have told Barca that they like the Dutchman. Speaking of Eagles, Crystal Palace are also very interested in the 28-year-old.

His man motivation? He wants to play at next year’s World Cup, and obviously needs to be a regular starter in order to guarantee the job.

Though the Catalans still see Andre Ter Stegen as their Number One, they have a plan to keep Cillessen: to make him the starter in Copa del Rey games.

Cillessen, 28, only started one Liga games last season despite costing the Blaugrana

He has impressed in the pre-season, enough to tempt Benfica into making him their Number One, should he be able to move.

Cillessenn recently said that he would wait until January to evaluate the situation:

"I'm not happy if I don't play. When I arrived I knew that I would have to adapt myself to many new things."

€ 13 million in August 2016."If I play very little, we will see in the winter transfer window, but for the moment I am not thinking about anything.