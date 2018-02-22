Rafael Benitez “doesn’t know” whether Newcastle will be able to keep Kenedy after the summer.

The Brazilian is coming off a wonderful brace against Southampton in a 3-0 win, and came in for some massive praise from his Coach.

Trouble is, there are a number of clubs sniffing around the left-sided midfielder, who has become very effective (he has two assists this year, too) since he was moved up from the defence. Chelsea themselves will be tempted to bolster their squad with the 22-year-old.

“I have no idea if there is a chance we can keep him after the end of the season, I think at the moment we have to make sure we enjoy him while he is here,” Benitez said after the game.

“His delivery, his crosses and set pieces - he is somebody who is different and he is a player playing with confidence now.

“His goals will help that. We already had a bit of pace with [Christian] Atsu and [Jacob] Murphy, and the ability and workrate of [Matt] Ritchie, but Kenedy is good on the ball, he does not give it away easily and he gives us more control.”