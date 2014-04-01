Tammy Abraham. The 19-year-old striker has been in blistering form on-loan at Championship side Bristol City this season and has a host of clubs vying for his signature.

Reports in the Daily Star claim that newly promoted Newcastle United are already planning for next season and boss Rafa Benitez has his eye on young Chelsea star. The 19-year-old striker has been in blistering form on-loan at Championship side Bristol City this season and has a host of clubs vying for his signature.

The Spaniard is hoping that if the Blues don’t want to sell the player outright then they will give him the opportunity to go to St James’ Park on-loan next term to see if he can cut it at the highest level. Fellow new boys Brighton & Hove Albion, outgoing Premier League champions Leicester City and Everton have all been linked to the youngster who could take the top-flight by storm next year.



