Bentancur right away? Juve are thinking about it. As for Tolisso....

With the Witsel deal not looking good as the Belgian midfielder seems set to join the Chinese league, Juventus will have to look elsewhere for new additions. They have already acquired Tomas Rincon from Genoa but they will probably be looking to add at least one more midfielder.



Rodrigo Bentancur will be joining Juventus this summer but according to SportItalia, Marotta and co might decide to anticipate his move to Turin and get him already in January as he might become Witsel's alternative.



Juventus also have their eyes on Corentin Tolisso of Lyon but a January move seems nearly impossible. Paratici likes him a lot but according to l'Equipe, Lyon president Aulas wants 40 million euros for him. This is a number that Juventus would have a hard time to dish out, especially in January. To add to this, since Tolisso played in the Champions league for Lyon this year, he would not be eligible to play for another team in the CL before next campaign.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)