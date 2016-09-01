Benteke refuses big-money offer from China
03 January at 16:52Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is not going to follow former Premier League star Oscar in China as the Belgian striker is going to reject a big-money offer from Chinese Super League side Beijing Gouan, the Daily Mail reports.
The Premier League side have been offered more than € 40 million to sell the former Liverpool striker who moved to the South London based club last summer. Benteke has scored eight goals in 17 appearances with Crystal Palace so far this season attracting the interest of Beijing Gouan and other Chinese clubs, still according to the British tabloid.
Benteke has also been offered a big salary to leave England and join China but the 26-year-old is set to reject money coming from the Far East to stay at the club until the end of the season at least.
Former Juventus target Axel Witsel is the last European star to have joined the developing Chinese league having joined Tianjin Quanjian for € 20 million and a salary of € 18 million-a-year.
