Crystal Palace strikeris not going to follow former Premier League star Oscar in China as the Belgian striker is going to reject a big-money offer from Chinese Super League side Beijing Gouan, the Daily Mail reports. The Premier League side have been offered more than € 40 million to sell the former Liverpool striker whoattracting the interest of Beijing Gouan and other Chinese clubs, still according to the British tabloid.​Benteke has also been offered ato stay at the club until the end of the season at least.​Former Juventus targetis the last European star to have joined the developing Chinese league having joined Tianjin Quanjian for € 20 million and a salary of € 18 million-a-year.