Christian Benteke to raise vital January transfer funds as he looks to keep The Eagles in the Premier League next season. According to reports in the Daily Mirror , new Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce is considering off-loading Belgian strikerto raise vital January transfer funds as he looks to keep The Eagles in the Premier League next season.

The journal suggests that the former England head coach is reluctant to sell the 26-year-old who only joined the South London club last summer in a record £30 million deal, but is aware that he needs to strengthen if his side have any hope of avoiding a relegation dog-fight for the rest of the current campaign.



There has been murmurings that Chinese Super-League club Beijing Guoan are prepared to take the player to the Far-East offering a salary of £100,000 a week but as of yet, Crystal Palace have received no offers. Allardyce already has his eye on several targets including Leicester City’s Jeffrey Schlupp and Norwich City’s Robbie Brady after being told that his former colleague at Sunderland, striker Jermain Defoe, is not for sale.





S.M