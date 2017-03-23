Karim Benzema has been talking to another French football legend Christophe Dugarry on

Real Madrid striker has been talking to another French football legend Christophe Dugarry on Radio Montecarlo (via As). The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish capital this summer with several Premier League sides, including Arsenal and Manchester United reportedly contemplating bids this summer.

The player himself however, has no intention of leaving his current employer and he explained that; “"It would be a dream to finish my career at Real Madrid. There are no other clubs that light up my future like Madrid. I am at the service of the team, not Ronaldo or Bale. I play for the group.”



He also singled out special praise for his current boss and fellow countryman Zinedine Zidane, stating that; “He gives confidence to the group, knows how to speak to the player, and is very calm. He does not panic and he makes us calm."