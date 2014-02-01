Benzema wants to retire at Real Madrid
23 September at 11:40Karim Benzema wants to end his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, the former French international has confirmed.
Though he is injured, the former Lyon man has recently extended his contract with Real Madrid by another three years, which will keep him in the capital until 2022.
“I'm delighted to prolong my stay at the world’s best club,” Benzema told the Galacticos’ official website.
“I want to retire here because no other club compares to here and this will be the last club of my career, I believe.
“I’m very proud of what I have achieved here but I must focus on the future and trying to win more titles.”
Benzema has won fourteen trophies with the Merengues, scoring 122 Liga goals and winning three Champions Leagues. Still, the Frenchman saw his last season be marred by injuries and inconsistency, scoring only eleven Liga goals.
His latest stop has seen him be replaced by youngster Borja Mayoral, but the 29-year-old maintains that his role is bigger than just keeping the scorer busy:
“My job is more than just scoring goals – you have to be involved in team play, linking-up with teammates, creating chances, working spaces and here the scrutiny and demands are higher than anywhere.
“There is always a lot of criticism when you are at Real Madrid, but this is normal and the expectations drive you on.”
