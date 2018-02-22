Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali has been speaking about the future of forward Domenico Berardi. The 23-year-old, who looked set to be joining Juventus 12 months ago, has had a severe dip in form this season, but speaking ahead of these afternoons Serie A encounter with Lazio, Carnevali was optimistic he would eventually move to a big club.



“I hope he does,” explained Carnevali to Premium Sport, “and I hope that he continues to improve this season.

He played well last week and looked something like the player we all know he can be.



He has been a great champion for us and we hope he can have a career at the top level.”



It turned out to be forgettable day on the pitch for the Neroverdi this afternoon, as the home side were comprehensively beaten 3-0 by the club from the capital who continue their excellent recent form in their quest for a Champions League berth next term.