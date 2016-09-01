Berardi: exciting winger reveals which was the closest Serie A club to sign him

Sassuolo star winger Domenico Berardi is one of the most exciting talents of European football. The Italian starlet is being tracked by several top clubs including Juventus, Inter, Tottenham and Chelsea and he’s expected to make the big step in his career joining a top club next summer.



Juventus had an option to sign him one year ago, but the player rejected the Old Lady’s offer amid lack of game time fears. Inter are also said to be interested in signing him and the player would be happy to join the nerazzurri given that he’s a die-hard fan of the Meazza hierarchy.



​Talking to Sky Sport, Berardi has revealed which was the closest club to sign him.

“Both Juventus and Inter tried to sign me, but Juventus were the closest”, Berardi said.



“Everybody knows how it ended up. My role model is Alex Del Piero because his style has always had a tremendous impact on me. I am on very good terms with my manager Di Francesco. Everybody has ambition and I think he deserves a big club.”

