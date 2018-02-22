Berardi exit claims put AC Milan on alert

AC Milan have been monitoring Sassuolo star Domenico Berardi for quite long time as the rossoneri are seeking to strengthen their attacking department in the summer.



The Italian winger snubbed a move to Juventus in summer 2016 but has been failing to live up to expectations since then.



As a result, his market value has quickly decrease and the club’s director of football Giovanni Carnevali refused to rule out that the player could be on his way out of the Mapei Stadium in the summer.



“Berardi is Italy’s football heritage. We will talk with him about his future, nobody has never blocked his desires and decisions must be taken together at all times.”



​Berardi is not the only target of the rossoneri side who have also been scouting former Manchester United flop Memphis Depay as well as Torino star Andrea Belotti who remains the club’s main target to strengthen their attacking department in the 2018/19 campaign while Nikola Kalinic and Andre Silva could leave the San Siro after a disappointing first spell at the club.

