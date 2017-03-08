Domenico Berardi has been a name that has remained the subject of much transfer speculation since last summer. The 22-year-old Italian striker looked all set to head to Juventus at the end of the current campaign with the Bianconeri reportedly having first refusal on the Sassuolo frontman.





Now it seems as though Inter have stepped up their chase and according to Tuttosport , could well be the club that finally gets their hands on the youngster. Sassuolo patron Giorgio Squinzi has always maintained that he’s not in any hurry to part company with one of his crown jewels and it seems likely that if Berardi does depart in summer, he will leave for a figure of around €25 million.

Juventus has an excellent working relationship with the Neroverdi having already loaned them several players including the now Valencia striker Simone Zaza. Inter owners The Suning Group however, have a plan in place to bring in young Italian talent of which Berardi has the perfect profile.