Barcelona confirm Inter target "Deulofeu not in our plans"

FC Barcelona have now officially confirmed that former Everton and AC Milan winger Gerard Deulofeu is no longer part of the club's plans.



This comes after the Catalan giants have signed Philippe Coutinho to add to their attack which already boasts the likes of Messi, Suarez, Dembele, Paco Alcacer and Arda Turan, with the latter also being mentioned as a possible player who could leave the club.



Barcelona Director Guillermo Amor told BeIN Sport that: "We have a lot of players in our squad, some are part of our plans others are not. Deulofeu is one of these players and must wait for his chance. In a few days we will know better what the future holds for him."



This comes as music to the ears of Inter who are keen on the winger born in 1995 who want to loan him with a clause set at €15 million to make the deal permanent. Walter Sabatini is currently in China to try and convince owners Suning to invest in the squad in January. Deulofeu is particularly interesting for Spalletti as he can play on both the left and right wing, thus becoming an alternative to both Candreva and Perisic.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)