Bergomi gets brutally honest on AC Milan striker Cutrone

Former Inter star Beppe Bergomi talked to Sky Sport after AC Milan’s 4-1 win over Verona yesterday night. The rossoneri sealed the three points and leapfrogged Atalanta in sixth place although ‘La Dea’ has one match in hand.



Patrick Cutrone scored AC Milan’s second goal yesterday night and confirmed to be the best striker of the rossoneri side this season.



According to Bergomi, however, Cutrone can’t be the main striker of AC Milan next summer. “I think all the strikers struggled a bit this season”, Bergomi said.



“With all the due respect for Cutrone I think AC Milan will need to sign a new striker next season, they need an important striker.”



Scorer of 16 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Cutrone is AC Milan’s best striker of the current campaign and AC Milan will soon offer him a contract extension with pay rise as the club see him as one of the cornerstones of their future.



