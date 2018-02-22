Bergomi slams Juve: ‘They made a mistake after Real Madrid clash’
16 April at 11:50Former Inter captain Beppe Bergomi has been discussing Juventus’ exit from the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid last Wednesday night. Here is what he had to say, while appearing live on Sky Sport as a pundit:
“For me, their biggest mistake was the concept of their complaints. After the match ended, Agnelli should have gone into the locker room and told Buffon, Chiellini and Khedira how to handle their frustration in front of the media. As it happened, the tone of their reactions were unacceptable.”
Of course, there is a possibility that Buffon could be handed a domestic ban, given how unlikely it is that he will play in a UEFA competition again as he is set to retire at the end of the season. Only time will tell, though it would be a sorry way to bow out for someone who has been such a great champion over the years.
(Sky Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
