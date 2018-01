It is safe to say that former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi is not impressed by AC Milan’s campaign so far.The Italian businessman sold the club to afootball despite investing over € 200 million in new signings last summer.The rossoneri did alsobut new manager Gennaro Gattuso is failing to live up to expectations despite the last couple of wins in Serie A and Coppa Italia. Radio Capital (via Gazzetta) Berlusconi has just talked to and has shown all his frustration for the team’s results: “I always support AC Milan, but they play with a wrong system and that gives me stomach ache.I can’t afford to own a top club because it just costs too much. My choice (to sell the club) was painful but necessary.”