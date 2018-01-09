Berlusconi: ‘AC Milan gives me stomach ache’
09 January at 11:15It is safe to say that former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi is not impressed by AC Milan’s campaign so far.
The Italian businessman sold the club to a Chinese consortium in 2017 but new owners are failing to take the club back to the top of Italian and European football despite investing over € 200 million in new signings last summer.
The rossoneri did also sack Vincenzo Montella but new manager Gennaro Gattuso is failing to live up to expectations despite the last couple of wins in Serie A and Coppa Italia.
Berlusconi has just talked to Radio Capital (via Gazzetta) and has shown all his frustration for the team’s results: “I always support AC Milan, but they play with a wrong system and that gives me stomach ache. Right now is impossible to compete with foreign owners. I can’t afford to own a top club because it just costs too much. My choice (to sell the club) was painful but necessary.”
