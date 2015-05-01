Berlusconi confirms date of Chinese AC Milan takeover
05 April at 16:25AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi confirmed today that AC Milan will be officially sold between the 13th and the 14th of April, which is when a shareholders’ meeting has been scheduled. The Italian entrepreneur has been in talks with potential Chinese investors for over one year and Yonghong Li is now believed to be close to finalizing the club’s acquisition.
Yonghong Li was the ringleader of Chinese Consortium Sino-Europe which, however, was shut down by the Chinese entrepreneur last month. American Firm Elliott will be involved in the deal and may have one of their representatives in the club’s board of directors.
Talking to fans and media during today’s Salone del Mobile in Milan, Berlusconi confirmed: “There are no news, the takeover will happen between the 13th and 14th of April.”
This is not the first time Berlusconi confirms a date for the club’s takeover but in the previous two cases the Italian entrepreneur’s prediction was proved wrong as Sino Europe had delayed the closing date twice before being shut down.
Go to comments