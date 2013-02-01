Silvio Berlusconi seemingly wanted to try something new as he was present at a Mcdonalds! On Sunday after-noon, the Milan president and owner of the club went to a Mcdonald's located in Segrate (Milan) as he was accompanied by numerous bodyguards.



Berlusconi looked at the panini menu before he then decided to order a freshly squeezed glass of orange juice. Felice Brandi was the one captured the moment as he then posted the picture on the web which went viral !



Milan are currently in negotiations with the Chinese group as they are looking to finalize a deal. Let's not forget that there have been many postponements as a deal was supposed to be concluded by early March. Sino-Europe Sports will have one more week to dish out the third deposit if not, Fininvest will likely pull the plug on the negotiations. Milan are set to take on Juventus on Friday.



Here is the picture of Berlusconi at Mcdonald's :



