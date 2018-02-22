Berlusconi: ‘I’ll end up buying AC Milan again’
26 April at 21:15
Silvio Berlusconi has incredibly admitted that he could buy AC Milan again. The Italian businessman attended a political event in Milan in revealed: “I will end up buying AC Milan again”, Berlusconi reportedly said.
According to Ansa Berlusconi has also revealed that he thinks the sale of AC Milan is one of the reasons behind his political decline. “Pollsters are sure about it”, Berlusconi said.
Today AC Milan’s chiefs Fassone and Mirabelli met Rino Gattuso in Milanello.
The rossoneri do not want to go through the tournament’s play-off again in the summer and aim to leapfrog Atalanta in 6th place. AC Milan’s home defeat against Benevento last week did complicate AC Milan’s plans to qualify for the group stages of Europa League but with four games left, the rossoneri can still get the sixth place.
The rossoneri sit seventh in the Serie A table and have confirmed Gattuso that the club’s objective is to qualify for Europa League at least.
