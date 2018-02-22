Berlusconi insists AC Milan need a tactical change

AC Milan managed to seal a crucial away 2-0 win against Roma yesterday night but the rossoneri former president Silvio Berlusconi is yet not convinced that Rino Gattuso is using the right formation. “I really like Rino, he has ambition, he wants to win and play well.”



“The problem, however, is that I could not convince him to change system. I think AC Milan should play with two strikers and one attacking midfielder behind them, a player like Kaka. That’s the system that made AC Milan great during my presidency. We have many young and promising strikers, product of the club’s academy. We need to use our strikers.”



“We have an extraordinary support striker, Suso, who can help the team with goals and stunning technical skills. He can dribble many opponents but on the wings he is too far from the goal. AC Milan could score much more goals with Suso playing as a striker.”

