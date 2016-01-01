“Either the money arrives, or I keep Milan”.

Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi is alleged to have uttered these words in the last few hours, as

In fact, Berlusconi hasn’t even received the Chinese buyers’ official request to delay the sale of the club by a month,

Citing sources close to the mogul, AGI claim that the Milan president’s “attitude is changing, he [Berlusconi] is far more intransigent.

Berlusconi is rather bemused, he fears that the Chinese government is pulling out, the same government that was supposed to be an integral part of the new ownership.

The former Italian prime minister is concerned that this constantly-postponed sale could destabilize the club, and the team in particular.

The delay is said to be caused by the buying consortium’s inability to come up with the funds necessary to acquire the club.



They reportedly made an increased bid for the Rossoneri, asking to take over immediately in exchanged for a prorated payment. Milan said no.