Berlusconi: 'Milan fans don't worry the Chinese group are serious'

Before the Milan-Chievo game (11 at half-time), Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi wanted to send a message out to Milan fans concerning the club's sale, here is what he had to say on the matter: " The Chinese group asked us for another small postponement and I don't see anything wrong with this. The investors have already dished out a hefty sum of money and have proved to us their strong intentions. This is something that is very important for both Milan and their fans ".



According to the latest reports in Italy, the Chinese group will have to dish out some more money by next week as talks continue between Fininvest and SES .



Milan are currently in seventh place in the Italian Serie A standings as they are looking to qualify for some European football next season. Montella has done a very good job so far in his first season as Milan coach as he led them to their first title in 5 years with their win in the Italian Supercup in Doha.