Berlusconi: "Pallotta should be like me"

Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has said that Roma's American owner James Pallotta should be like him and must follow his example of how to own clubs.



The 81-year-old Berlusconi owned the San Siro based rossoneri till last April following which the club was purchased by Chinese business Yonghong Li and the Rossoneri Sports Investment Lux.



The former Italian president was talking to Radio Radio and was asked his take on how AC Milan is currently functioning. Berlusconi said: "I tried to be there before every match to encourage the team. I'd tell them to score the number of goals to score. A football team must be like a family, a president must be like the father or the big brother and the whole team must feel his motivation and trust."



"I have been the president of the most successful football team in the world and Pallotta must follow my example," said the Italian.





Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)