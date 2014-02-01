Berlusconi praises Gattuso… and has a sly dig at AC Milan’s tactics
12 February at 20:50Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has once again spoken about the Rossoneri, and was full of praise for the work done by Gennaro Gattuso so far. Here is what he had to say:
“I know that Rino’s commitment is second to none, and now I am also seeing his competence in charge of the team. On the back of a disappointing start to the season, results are coming and the performances are improving. The team is growing stronger, but things are much more difficult because they are only playing with one striker.” Berlusconi added that he has already spoken to Gattuso over the phone.
The 81-year-old’s dig comes as no surprise, given how often he has talked about the benefits of playing with two strikers. He has long been an advocate of using a 4-3-1-2 formation, and was highly critical of previous coach Vincenzo Montella for not doing so.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
