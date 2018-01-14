Berlusconi responds to AC Milan money-laundering allegations

Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has responded to allegations of money-laundering with regard to the sale of the Rossoneri to Yonghong Li and his colleagues. He said: “Every time there are electoral campaigns and I am on the verge of winning, these kinds of stories are invented. They have created a huge one this time, which has been denied by Milan representatives. The accusation that we took advantage of the sale of Milan to bring money to Italy from abroad is simply not true. I totally deny all of these claims. Fininvest has been open and transparent with the banks and all those who have a stake in the transaction. For now, all of their commitments have been met. They made their payments on time and there is no evidence to suggest that illegalities have taken place.”



Despite Berlusconi’s statement, the Diavolo’s financial future remains clouded in uncertainty with Financial Fair Play sanctions looming large into the bargain.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)