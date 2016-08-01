Berlusconi rules out future return to AC Milan
04 February at 21:35
During an interview with Telelombardia, former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has once again discussed the uncertainty surrounding the club’s ownership and financial security. Here is what he had to say:
“Yonghong Li should have a substitute here in Italy. Of course, I played the role of president in a completely different way, by always staying close to the team and individual players. I felt part of it, and on Saturdays I would always be in the centre of it all, talking about the opposition.
“Returning to Milan? Unfortunately, there is no chance of this happening, not even for children. Though it caused me a lot of pain, my decision is final.”
Berlusconi is not the first and he certainly won’t be the last to call Li’s leadership, or lack thereof, into question. Many key figures in Italian football believe he should be more prominent, considering the turbulent financial future the club is said to be facing.
(Telelombardia)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
