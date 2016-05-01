Berlusconi takes swipe at Gattuso’s AC Milan tactics
05 February at 16:50During an interview with RaiNews24, former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi has discussed the currently vacant managerial role with the Italian national team. The veteran politician also had some words of advice for current Rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso, whom he believes is not attacking enough. Here is what he had to say:
“Names for the national team bench? I think there is already someone lined up, but I don’t want to suggest anyone in particular in case it creates controversy and division.
“Milan? I found a buyer who kept his promises. He said he would invest €250 million in the transfer market, and that is exactly what he did. However, for the last few years the team has taken to the pitch in a formation I do not like. They only have one striker and, because of this, they only manage one or two shots in the penalty box per game. I remember what Boškov said: ‘to score goals you have to shoot at goal’ and I think this should be taken into account by Gattuso.”
(RaiNews24)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
