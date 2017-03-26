Berlusconi to become AC Milan honorary president as new board of directors revealed
26 March at 13:50Today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport confirms that there are big news for AC Milan fans as Chinese entrepreneur Yonghong Li has finally managed to free up the money he needs to complete the club’s takeover. Mr. Yonghong Li should finalize the deal on the 14th of April and, according to reports, Silvio Berlusconi should remain in charge as the club’s honorary president.
Berlusconi is not going to have operative roles but he now seems willing to accept the role that he had refused in the past.
Berlusconi said yesterday that he would have kept control of the club in case Sino-Europe had failed to complete the club’s takeover. The Chinese Consortium, however, has shut down and Yonghong Li will complete the club’s takeover next month through his brand new company Rossoneri Sports Investment Lux.
La Gazzetta dello Sport also unveils the identities of the members of the new board of directors which should be composed by Mr. Li, Marco Fassone, Roberto Cappelli, Marco Patuano, Han Li and Lu Bo, a representative Haixia.
Milan's probable new board of directors after the closing, according to Gazzetta dello Sport pic.twitter.com/PNESOUF1hn— Milan Fans (@MilanEye) March 26, 2017
