Berlusconi: ‘Why I supported Juve against Real Madrid’
14 April at 13:35Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi addressed Juventus’ midweek elimination from the UEFA Champions League during a political speech in San Giuliano di Puglia. Here is what he had to say:
“I supported Juventus in the last few minutes of their match against Real Madrid. The Bianconeri showed great pride and so they can hold their heads high. It was a pity because they were so close to emulating what Roma did on Tuesday, which would have been even better.”
Of course, the Bianconeri were undone in the dying seconds of the tie when referee Michael Oliver awarded Los Blancos a penalty following Medhi Benatia’s clumsy challenge from behind on Lucas Vázquez.
Indeed, Gianluigi Buffon now faces a potential ban from domestic matches thanks to his angry reaction towards the English official, while he is likely to retire at the end of the season hence a suspension from UEFA competitions would be rendered pointless.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
