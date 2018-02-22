Brazilian international winger Bernard has been gaining plaudits all across Europe after some scintillating performances with Shakhtar Donetsk.



The 25-year-old was under observation last night in the Stadio Olimpico as the Ukraine champions crashed out of the Champions League to Roma.



With a contract due to expire in the summer, the man from Belo Horizonte has been linked with a possible move to Italy with Inter Milan known to be huge admirers.



Speaking to Esporte Interativo after Tuesday’s defeat, Bernard gave an update on where his future may lie;



“This season will close a five-year cycle for me”, explained the Brazilian, “After a turbulent start, the new coach has come in and given me more opportunities to play.



“I’ve got nothing concrete for next season and will be considering all my options. What I have told Shakhtar however is that I will not be renewing my contract with them as I want to play for a bigger club.”