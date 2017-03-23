Federico Bernardeschi a mega new contract to try to convince him to stay in Tuscany.

According to Corriere dello Sport , Fiorentina are set to offer star strikera mega new contract to try to convince him to stay in Tuscany.

The 23-year-old has been subject of huge interest from Chelsea, with boss Antonio Conte a long-time admirer of the Italian international. Now his current employers are looking to tie him down to a new deal at the Stadio Artemio Franchi to make him one of the highest paid players in Serie A.



The journal claims that a proposal of a new five-year deal (his current contract expires in 2019) is on the table with a yearly salary of €4 million plus bonuses. The Tuscan club also want to put a release clause of between €70-100 million in the new agreement but the player’s entourage are believed to be against any such move.



The future of the player now seems to be entirely in his own hands; his fellow countryman at Stamford Bridge waits with interest for his decision.