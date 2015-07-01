Fiorentina are trying to tie down their big name stars to new deals in Tuscany but some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs continue to circle.



Nikola Kalinic is one of the names in question and then there is Federico Bernardeschi; the player who is causing great interest at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea. La Viola President Della Valle wants the 22-year-old to commit his future to the club whilst inserting a massive €100 million buy-out clause in any new deal. Corriere dello Sport however, claims that the player and his agent want a salary increase to €2 million net per season which would smash the club’s current wage structure.



Bernardeschi is holding all the cards; aware of all the outside interest, the Italian international can effectively hold his current employer to ransom knowing that if Della Valle cannot meet his requirements, he will look to continue his career elsewhere. Whether that future will be at the Camp Nou, Stamford Bridge or the Allianz Arena, the next few months look like being fundamental in shaping the players future career.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler