Bernardeschi: "I said yes to Juve without blinking"

Juventus attacking midfielder Federico Bernardeschi was interviewed by Sky Sport Italia where he spoke about his summer transfer move from Fiorentina to the Bianconeri as well as other topics.



The former Viola player began by talking about what brought him to the Bianconeri: "I’m speaking from my point of view, from a personal point of view. I never had any doubts. When I heard from them and they told me there was a desire on the part of Juve I said yes right away with no problems. Everyone does things in their own way though, and everyone must make decisions for himself. I think the best decision for me, for my career and for my future was to come here."



Bernardeschi was asked about the fact that Higuain has not scored for 5 matches to which he replied: "Pipita is very serene, very calm. Maybe he scores less, but I’m looking at it from outside because I wasn’t at Juventus last year, so maybe then he worked less hard for the team and scored more goals. When you play together you realise the dirty work we’re doing to make us play better, to help our teammates. So if you don’t score for a few matches you can’t say anything as long as you’re running and battling for everyone. So it’s normal for there to be periods like this and a striker - especially one like him - knows that, he just needs to be calm, which he is."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)