Bernardeschi, Juve-Milan-Inter and an EPL club have strong interest in him

Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi is a very hot commodity as many big Italian and European clubs would love to sign him come summer time. A few days ago, he was named man of the match during Fiorentina win versus Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa league. He was the one who scored the game winner as he curled in an amazing free-kick.



MANY BIG ITALIAN CLUBS ARE AFTER HIM - It isn't a secret anymore, Juventus, Milan and Inter have strong interest in the young Italian offensive winger. Fiorentina view him as an important piece within their roster and they are working on renewing his contract with the club.



EPL CLUBS ARE ALSO INTERESTED IN HIM - According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juve, Inter and Milan will have to watch out since they aren't the only ones who have interest in him. Wenger's Arsenal are also following him very closely as they would love to sign him this coming summer. A few other EPL clubs have also shown interest in him in the past as his price-tag is only going upwards.