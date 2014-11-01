Bernardeschi, the big Italian clubs will have to watch out for United and Chelsea
27 February at 19:58Federico Bernardeschi is one of Italy's brightest young talents as he and Berardi have been attracting the interest of many big clubs of late. The Fiorentina offensive winger has been very impressive this season as he scored 13 goals and added 5 assists in all competitions this season for Sousa's team.
He is still very young but he has been constantly growing and even if Fiorentina would love to keep him, this summer might be his last with la Viola since the interest in him is very high.
MANY ITALIAN TEAMS ARE AFTER HIM - As previously stated, many big Italian clubs are scouting him including Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan. All of these clubs would be ready to dish out a hefty sum of money for him as his performances keep impressing.
WATCH OUT FOR THE EPL CLUBS - As TalkSPORT are reporting, there are also a few EPL clubs who have strong interest in him : Mourinho's Manchester United and Conte's Chelsea.
The Italian clubs will have to watch out because both United and Chelsea will be very hard to compete with financially speaking.
