Bernardeschi says no to a renewal: Juve and Inter are ready to pounce but watch out for Chelsea

Federico Bernardeschi is having a solid season for Fiorentina and has now attracted the interest of many big Italian clubs as well as big EPL clubs. It seems like if Fiorentina made him a contract renewal offer but he turned it down as his future remains in strong doubt. According to Libero, Bernardeschi alongside his agent Beppe Bozzo kindly refused Fiorentina's offer as he would like to join a bigger club come summer time.



INTER AND JUVE HAVE THEIR EYES OPEN - Inter and Juve have strong interest in Bernardeschi but they aren't the only ones as there are also a few EPL clubs after him. Antonio Conte's Chelsea are probably the biggest competition for Inter and Juve as the Italian manager likes the youngster very much so. Conte wants Chelsea to make a few big moves this off-season and Bernardeschi would be a good start.



A heated summer awaits Bernardeschi as he seems to want to try a new experience....