Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has targeted Bayern Munich defender Juan Bernat as one of his primary summer reinforcements. The Catalan tactician knows all about the 23-year-old left-back having brought him to Bavaria from Valencia in 2014.





Reports in the Daily Mirror suggest that the Spaniard is likely to cost City around £20 million as Guardiola looks to strengthen his back-line. Bernat has made over 50 appearances for the Bundesliga giants and looks to be one of the names that Pep sees as bringing more stability to a defence that has come under severe criticism this season.

Other names are also on the radar including Southampton central defender Virgil Van Dyke and Valencia full-back Jose Gaya. The Citizens defensive frailties were once again called into question last weekend when they surrendered a two goal advantage to Spurs despite dominating large parts of the game to leave their title chances hanging by the slenderest if threads.