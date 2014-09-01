Berusconi: ‘Gattuso should change formation, Boneventura not weaker than Kaka’

Former AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi talked to Premium Sport on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the rossoneri issues.



“I am the former president of the club but I am still a fan. It hurts to see AC Milan struggling, sometimes I can’t even watch games. I don’t think certain players should play and I think Gattuso should change system.”



“AC Milan have won every kind of trophy in the last 30 years because we used a simple system. We need to play with no wingers and two strikers. Full-backs must be AC Milan’s wingers and we also need an attacking midfielder behind the two centre forwards.”



“Suso should play up front with another centre forward close to him. Bonaventura should be the trequartista, like Kaka. He is not weaker than the Brazilian, Bonaventura has class.”



“I respect Gattuso but this system will lead AC Milan nowhere. I’ve talked with Capello, Sacchi and Ancelotti and they also agree, I wonder how nobody listens to these legends of the club. I hope fans will support the team to take AC Milan back to the top. I’d like to see Kaka back at the club because it’s hard to see that some of the current players are not AC Milan material.”



