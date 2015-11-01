Cesc Fabregas. The 29-year-old Spaniard has failed to cement a place in the starting XI this season and reports suggest he is likely to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the current campaign.

Turkish journal Aksam has reported that Besiktas President Fikret Orman is in London to discuss the possibility of signing Chelsea midfielder. The 29-year-old Spaniard has failed to cement a place in the starting XI this season and reports suggest he is likely to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the current campaign.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also believed to be ready to launch an assault for the former Barcelona and Arsenal man but it’s their city rivals Besiktas who look to have stolen a march by jetting into the English capital for talks.



The club are looking to make a marquee signing in the summer and Fabregas, who scored his side’s goal in their 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, has now become their priority target.



The player is believed to enjoy living in London but is getting ever more frustrated at being omitted from Antonio Conte’s team. The Italian tactician is understood to have given the thumbs-up for Fabregas to leave the club in the summer.