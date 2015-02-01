Besiktas close to signing West Ham striker Chicharito

West Ham's Mexican international striker Javier Hernandez could be on his way out from the club a mere six months after joining the Irons according to a report by Goal UK.



According to the report Turkish giants Besiktas are looking to bolster their attack by signing the former Manchester United striker and have therefore made an offer of €8,5 million with the club's President Fikret Orman being in London to settle the deal with The Hammers.



Rumors had been circulating that José Mourinho might bring the player back to Old Trafford to act as cover for Romelu Lukaku given that Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic has struggled to return to full fitness following his knee injury.



Hernandez, who has also spent a season on loan at Real Madrid, signed for West Ham in August for a reported fee of £16 million but has only scored four goals in 20 appearances across all competitions this season and has been largely disappointing.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)