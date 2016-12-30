Wilfried Bony could be heading to Turkey, if the latest reports from Istanbul are accurate.

The Ivorian striker has been linked with a move to Besiktas by local outlet AMKSport, who have claimed that the Turkish giants are back in the market for the 28-year-old.

The former Manchester City flop has failed to make much of an impression with Stoke City, scoring just two goals in ten appearances this season at the Britannia Stadium.

At this stage, the Etihad side may be looking to cut its losses, with Bony barely making an appearance last season.

Signed for €35 million from Swansea in January 2015, the 28-year-old only managed 6 EPL goals before being loaned out to the Potters.

This isn't the first season that the Eagles have tried to sign Bony, the Istanbul giants being very interested in Bony back in his Vitesse days. Back then, sporting director Fikret Demirer had said that “we absolutely need to sign [Bony]”. The Ivorian was coming off a crazy scoring streak of 36 goals in 33 games.