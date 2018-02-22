In the 60th minute, some fans decided to throw a chair towards Besiktas manager Senol Gunes, who unfortunately was hit. The referee immediately decided to abandon the game, rightfully deeming conditions unsafe.

Gunes is okay under the circumstances but received five stitches. Watch the situation as it happened in the video down below.

Fenerbahce fans throw the chair to Beşiktaş's coach Şenol Güneş.. That is Football Terorism..!!! pic.twitter.com/5nDGdmnPck — ŞENOL GÜNEŞ THE HONOR (@msarici07) 19 april 2018

During tonight's Istanbul derby between Besiktas and Fenerbahce, while the score was 0-0, some of the Fenerbahce fans singlehandedly ruined the game.