Besiktas to Fellaini: Don't come to Besiktas

Besiktas' head of communications has played down talk of the club's interest in Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.



The Turkish Super Lig side had been linked with a move for the 30-year-old Belgium international, but latest reports seem to indicate that a transfer to one of their rivals seems more likely.



Both Turkish and English media are reporting that Fellaini has agreed a five-year deal with Galatasaray ahead of his contract at Old Trafford expiring in the summer. With Galatasaray now leading the race to sign the ex-Everton midfielder, the man who was responsible for the 'Come to Besiktas' marketing campaign has distanced his club from Fellaini.



Candas Tolga Isik believes that Besiktas already have an abundance of similar midfielders to Fellaini.



"My job starts when they decide to sign a player. I don’t know anything about Fellaini, but I am not sure we need a player in that position: We have Medel, Atiba, Oguzhan, Tolgay and Necip".