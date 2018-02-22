UEFA has charged Besiktas with "insufficient organisation" after a cat ran onto the pitch during their Champions League round-of-16 defeat to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.The ginger cat ventured onto the playing area during the second half, with referee Michael Oliver halting the game until it had left.In a poll on Bayern's official Twitter feed, fans voted the cat Man of the Match after a 3-1 win sealed an 8-1 aggregate victory.In addition to the charge of insufficient organisation, Besiktas have also been charged over both the throwing of objects and blocked stairways.UEFA's disciplinary body will consider the case on May 31.