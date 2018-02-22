Besiktas v Bayern Munich - confirmed starting line-ups & live updates

Bayern Munich won the first leg 5-0 – the German side are responsible for three of the six biggest aggregate victories in Champions League knockout stage history (12-1 vs Sporting Lisbon 2008-09, 10-2 vs Arsenal 2016-17 and 7-0 vs Shakhtar Donetsk 2014-15).



Besiktas have now lost all three of their Champions League matches against Bayern, losing by an aggregate score of 0-9.

Bayern Munich have reached the Champions League semi-finals in six of the last eight seasons.



Bayern Munich have won their last five Champions League games, the longest current run in the competition.



However, the German side have won just one of their last 10 away knockout games in the competition (5-1 vs Arsenal last season), drawing four and losing five.



Besiktas are unbeaten in their last six Champions League home games, though five of these have ended as draws (W1).



Bayern mustered 35 shots in the first leg, the highest total by the German side in a Champions League knockout game that didn’t go to extra time (since 2003/04).

