FIFA has rolled out the list of three finalists for 'The Best FIFA Men's Coach 2017'. On the top of the list are: Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte, and Zinedine Zidane. The winner will be announced on October 23 in London.

CHALLENGE BETWEEN RONALDO, MESSI AND NEYMAR- The best player award of the year will be among Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar, with the Portuguese favored after winning the Champions League and Confederations Cup. There is also a battle among the best fan clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Celtic Glasgow, and Copenhagen.

ALWAYS JUVE - In addition to Allegri and former Bianconeri players Conte and Zidane, there is Buffon among the best goalkeepers in the challenge against Keylor Navas and Manuel Neuer. Attention also to the Puskas Award, the prize for the best goal scored in the season. In contention, there will be the Croatian striker of the Juventus, Mario Mandzukic, a candidate for the goal scored against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.