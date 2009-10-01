Barcelona are unbeaten in La Liga this season -this is the third occasion in the last nine seasons they have got to this stage without suffering a single defeat (also in 2009/10 and 2012/13).



Betis have won three of their last four La Liga matches (L1) -however they have only won one of their last 5 on home soil (D2 L2).



Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 13 La Liga matches against Betis (W10 D3), and could equal their best run against them in the competition (14 between 1943-1964).



Real Betis have not kept clean sheets against Barcelona in La Liga since September 2002 (W2 D7 L15).

If Messi provides an assist in this game, he will have set up a team mate in five consecutive La Liga matches for the first time in his career.



And if scores and assist, he will have both scored and assisted in four consecutive La Liga games for the first time ever.



Luis Suárez has scored in six consecutive La Liga games (eight goals) and could equal his best run in the competition (seven in December 2015).