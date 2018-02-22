Betis join Southampton in race to sign former Bayern Munich and Inter star
23 March at 18:10According to the latest reports across Europe, Real Betis have joined the race to sign former Bayern Munich and Inter star Xherdan Shaqiri during this summer’s transfer window.
The Swiss internationalist is currently plying his trade at Stoke City, though it seems his time at the bet365 stadium is set to draw to a close come the end of the season.
Premier League rivals Southampton are also said to be interested in securing his services, though it seems he will look for a new challenge away from England despite the presence of former SCFC boss Mark Hughes at St. Mary’s Stadium.
He previously enjoyed a relatively successful spell at Bayern Munich, though he was predominantly a back-up option for Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry between 2012 and 2015. He then spent a disastrous six months at Inter, where he struggled to find any kind of form, and was subsequently sold on to The Potters.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments