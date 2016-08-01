Better Neymar or €300m? Here’s Iniesta’s response

Barcelona star Andres Iniesta has talked to assembled media about the future of Neymar who is being heavily linked with a move to Psg this summer.

The French club are edging closer to signing the Brazilian who is set to join Psg in a world record €222 million bid.



“Neymar is one of the best players in the world and he is giving us a lot”, Iniesta said on Friday night.



“I hope he will end up staying with us for many years, it would be a great news for the club and for him given his playing style and the teammates he has in here. That’s the only thing I hope. I don’t think that having 200/300 million is better than relying on Neymar.”



Watch his Iniesta’s press conference in the video below.

